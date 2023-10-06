Menu
Dave Umahi Reveals Money Needed To Reconstruct 260 Roads And 8 Bridges Across Nigeria

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 6,2023.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said that the ministry needs a total of N217 billion to reconstruct 260 roads and eight bridges across the country.

The minister disclosed this while inaugurating four road project committees on Thursday, Oct. 5, in Abuja.

He said the committees were being inaugurated to maintain the road and ensure that contractors implement the contracts signed.

The committees are to monitor the reconstruction of the Benin-Warri Dual Carriageway (Section I, II and III) and dualisation of East-West Road Section III: Port Harcourt (Eleme Junction) Oone Port Junction road in Rivers.

“The directors in this ministry met, and we agreed to constitute a taskforce that will be resident in these locations for efficient supervision.

“They will redesign the roads to meet the site situations, and article two of the contract we signed under section 51 of the General Conditions of the contract gives us the permission and legal right to redefine the projects.

“Which means we can rescope the projects and quality, we are leveraging on that to save our people from the hardship. We will use one foot thick concrete to rebuild the road. We are already working on the bills to redefine it,” the minister said.

Umahi said the Federal Government is giving serious attention to the roads between Benin and Warri and the road between Eleme and Onne Port.

“Let me graciously announce that the ministry contacted Mr President on 260 projects that need very immediate and quick intervention across the federation.

“The projects are from the motions of the National Assembly, outcry of the public and compilations from controllers of our states and the total cost is N217 billion.

“We have sent it to Mr President and the National Assembly is aware and he has directed that we submit at FEC for discussions,” he said.

He added that the roads are key factors for revolutionising the nation’s commerce, education, security and power and that President Tinubu is committed to the nation’s road infrastructure.

Still on approval of funds, the former Ebonyi governor said the president had approved funds for the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The minister decried the failures of several parts of the East-West Road, saying, “Last week, we had a lot of failures on our East-West Road between Warri and Cross Rivers.

“We had 12 points that totally collapsed, and if we have another flood, the entire section may collapse. Three bridges totally collapsed, and we have to reconstruct all ofthose roads.”(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

