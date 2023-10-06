Menu
Cases & Trials

Court Freezes Accounts and Assets of Oil Company and Businessman Over Alleged N20.7bn Debt

By: News Wire

Date:

The Federal High Court in Lagos has issued an order restraining all commercial banks in Nigeria from disbursing funds amounting to N20.7 billion to Danium Energy Services Limited, an oil company, and its Chairman, Kehinde Ogbor. This action follows allegations of indebtedness to Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo also granted a Mareva injunction, which prevents Danium Energy Services Limited and Ogbor from accessing the total sum of N20,732,299,999.21 in their accounts until the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice brought against them by Union Bank.

Additionally, the court has ordered the defendants not to sell, transfer, assign, or deal with the properties used as collateral to secure the loan. Union Bank has been granted permission to take possession of these properties, with the court’s assistance, without evicting the occupants.

The freezing of assets came about through an ex parte application filed by Union Bank, represented by its lawyer, Adetunji Adedoyin-Adeniyi of AAA Chambers. The bank claimed that the defendants had engaged in tactics to frustrate debt recovery efforts by filing frivolous suits. Furthermore, they alleged that the defendants failed to comply with a Memorandum of Settlement dated March 6, 2018, which had resulted in increased indebtedness.

The bank contended that the defendants were taking steps to dispose of the properties used as loan security without proper communication with the bank. The lack of cooperation and communication raised concerns that the defendants might transfer their assets out of the court’s jurisdiction, making it difficult for the bank to recover the owed funds.

Justice Oweibo has scheduled a hearing for the motion on notice on October 13, 2023. This legal action seeks to address the alleged debt and protect the interests of the banking institution.

Lawmaker Calls on Federal Government for Urgent Rehabilitation of Anambra-Kogi Road
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

