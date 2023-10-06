Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

“Chapel Hill Denham’s N200 Billion Infrastructure Fund Set for NGX Listing”

By: NGX

Date:

In a noteworthy development, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is preparing to welcome the Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF), a N200 billion public infrastructure investment fund managed by Chapel Hill Denham, to the exchange.

To commemorate this listing, the Exchange will host a “Facts Behind the Listing and Closing Gong Ceremony” on Thursday, October 5, 2023. NIDF stands as Nigeria’s premier infrastructure debt fund, dedicated to and domiciled within the country. Its primary objective is to offer investors a steady and dependable income stream by predominantly investing in debt instruments tied to infrastructure projects located in Nigeria.

Mr. Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer of NGX, underscored the Exchange’s commitment to infrastructural development and wealth creation within the nation. He emphasized that this listing aligns perfectly with NGX’s mission to support financial market instruments that promote sustainable wealth creation and infrastructural progress in Nigeria. Popoola also noted that NGX’s involvement will enhance the visibility of NIDF, granting investors access to a broader range of investment opportunities.

On the other hand, Mr. Bolaji Balogun, Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham, highlighted that NIDF has been the best-performing fund in Nigeria over the past five years, delivering substantial impact and economic returns. He further disclosed that NIDF has achieved a market capitalization of N92.54 billion, maintains a free float of approximately 95%, and boasts a remarkable track record of zero non-performing loans from its inception to the present day, a testament to its effective portfolio risk management strategy.

Through its listing on NGX, NIDF offers investors the chance to benefit from a diversified portfolio of asset-backed loans spanning various sub-sectors and geographic regions. Additionally, being listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) is expected to further enhance liquidity for the fund.

“Fed Govt’s N150 Billion Sukuk Issuance Boosts Domestic Financial Market”
“World Bank Predicts 2.9% Growth for Nigeria in 2023 Despite Challenges”
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

