Britney Spears’ Father Hospitalized with serious infection

October 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Britney Spears is an American pop singer, actress, and entertainer.

The American pop singers’ estranged father, Jamie Spears, is reportedly being treated in hospital with a ‘bad infection.’

According to reports, Spears, 71, has been in a ‘special infectious disease facility’ for ‘weeks.’ after getting an infection.

A report by Page Six quotes a source as saying: ‘Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery.

‘He has been hospitalised for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.’

Another source told the publication that Spears was ‘severely ill.’

Spears, who is best known for overseeing his daughter’s controversial conservatorship for more than a decade, was reportedly in hospital earlier this year for complications resulting from a knee replacement surgery 16 years ago.(www.naija247news.com).