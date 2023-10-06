Menu
EntertainmentMusic

Britney Spears’ Father Hospitalized with serious infection

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Britney Spears is an American pop singer, actress, and entertainer.

The American pop singers’ estranged father, Jamie Spears, is reportedly being treated in hospital with a ‘bad infection.’

According to reports, Spears, 71, has been in a ‘special infectious disease facility’ for ‘weeks.’ after getting an infection.

A report by Page Six quotes a source as saying: ‘Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery.

‘He has been hospitalised for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.’

Another source told the publication that Spears was ‘severely ill.’

Spears, who is best known for overseeing his daughter’s controversial conservatorship for more than a decade, was reportedly in hospital earlier this year for complications resulting from a knee replacement surgery 16 years ago.(www.naija247news.com).

