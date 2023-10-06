”Auxiliary Nurse is the primary suspect in the death of Mohbad –Police Commissioner

October 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Idowu Owohunwa, has said that the injection administered on Mohbad by an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who treated him on Tuesday, September 12, led to his death.

The Commissioner stated this while addressing the press at the state Headquarters today October 6. He said five suspects have so far been arrested, detained and interrogated in the sequence of events that led to the death of the singer.

‘’The auxiliary nurse who was contacted by Ayobami Sadiq aka Spending, a friend of Mohbad on the 11th of September, 2023 to treat the singer at the deceased residence in Lekki. She eventually came on Tuesday, 12th September 2023 and administered three different injections which are believed to have occasioned the chains of reactions that directly resulted in the eventual death of the singer.

She is the principal suspect in the death of Mohbad. She acknowledged that it was the injection she administered on the deceased that triggered the reactions which eventually led to Mohbad’s death. Other expert’s opinions and witnesses’ statements corroborated her admittance.

Her actions of administering doses of Tetanus toxoid, paracetamol, intravenous and cetrazone injection which was also administered intravenously on Mohbad at his residence on 12th September 2023, immediately triggered the reaction including vomiting, goose bumps and convulsion that eventually resulted in the singer’s death”.

Owohunwa pointed out that she was not qualified to have administered the injection on Mohbad, especially in a non-clinical environment.

The police boss stated that Ayobami Sadiq aka Spending who is a friend of Mohbad is also being held for conspiracy as he was the one who invited the auxiliary nurse that administered the injection that eventually killed the singer.

‘’He is being suspected of conspiracy in the death of the singer. His action in inviting a person known to him as an auxiliary nurse to attend to the deceased under a non-clinical setting, occasioned Mohbad’s death. He is being held for conspiracy to commit a felony.” (www.naija247news.com).