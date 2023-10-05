Why I Slumped During Screening – Tinubu Ministerial Nominee, Balarabe Speaks

Oct 5,2023.

President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominee, Abbas Balarabe, who collapsed during screening at the Red Chamber has given an update on his health.

Balarabe disclosed that he was exhausted while getting ready for his screening for a ministerial role.

According to Balarabe, he was informed of his nomination on Tuesday and had stayed up all night preparing for his ‘big day’.

The minister said, “It is basically exhaustion. I got the news of my nomination yesterday and I had to come from Kaduna.

“There were so many things to do which I attended to throughout the night.

“What happened today is as a result of pure exhaustion.

“I want to thank the Senate for their understanding particularly the senators from my State ( Kaduna) who have all gathered around me since yesterday and the medical team who took care of me.

“I am alright now, nothing is wrong with me. What I experienced was pure exhaustion which can happen to anybody.”

There was drama in the Senate earlier today when the nominee who replaced former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai suddenly collapsed during his screening.

Balarabe, the second nominee to face screening after Dr. Ibrahim, had just concluded recounting his experiences when the incident happened.(www.naija247news.com)