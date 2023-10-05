Menu
State of The Nation

Wanted Nigerian Singer, Primeboy Turns Self In, Taken Into Police Custody Over Mohbad’s Death

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 5,2023.

Primeboy was declared wanted and N1 million bounty was out on his head over his refusal to honour police invitation in connection with the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad. The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, said singer, Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy has turned himself in after he was declared wanted on Wednesday.

Primeboy was declared wanted and N1 million bounty was out on his head over his refusal to honour police invitation in connection with the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad. Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command in a tweet on Thursday, said, “Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in. He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

 

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation. The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice.”

Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley’s record label, died at the age of 27 in Lagos.

There have been allegations that Naira Marley and his crew repeatedly physically assaulted Mohbad for leaving the record label.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

