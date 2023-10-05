Unknown Gunmen kidnap fish seller in Cross River, demand N5m ransom

October 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Abductors of a fish seller, Mrs. Rosemary Ofem, in Cross River State have demanded N5 million ransom for her release.

It was gathered that the victim was kidnapped on September 26, 2023, alongside others in a boat along Ikang, in Bakassi Local Local Council on her way to buy fish for sale.

A family member who confirmed the development to the Guardian on Tuesday, October 3, said Ofem left Ugep, Yakurr Local Council of the state to Ikang when she was kidnapped.

“On Sunday, October 1, they offered a special service for her in the Church of God Mission, Ugep, where she worships,” he said.

“The kidnappers called the next day, October 2, and asked her to communicate with her family

“They demanded N5 million despite the woman’s cry and plea. Where is she going to get the money from, when it is only fish she sells to feed her family? Where is her husband going to get that kind amount of money? She is even the breadwinner of the family

“She wasn’t alone. She was kidnapped from a boat with others who also went to buy fish.” (www.naija247news.com).