Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Unknown Gunmen kidnap fish seller in Cross River, demand N5m ransom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Abductors of a fish seller, Mrs. Rosemary Ofem, in Cross River State have demanded N5 million ransom for her release.

It was gathered that the victim was kidnapped on September 26, 2023, alongside others in a boat along Ikang, in Bakassi Local Local Council on her way to buy fish for sale.

A family member who confirmed the development to the Guardian on Tuesday, October 3, said Ofem left Ugep, Yakurr Local Council of the state to Ikang when she was kidnapped.

“On Sunday, October 1, they offered a special service for her in the Church of God Mission, Ugep, where she worships,” he said.

“The kidnappers called the next day, October 2, and asked her to communicate with her family

“They demanded N5 million despite the woman’s cry and plea. Where is she going to get the money from, when it is only fish she sells to feed her family? Where is her husband going to get that kind amount of money? She is even the breadwinner of the family

“She wasn’t alone. She was kidnapped from a boat with others who also went to buy fish.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Zamfara Govt Unveils Plan To Hold Wedding For Orphanage Home Girls
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Zamfara Govt Unveils Plan To Hold Wedding For Orphanage Home Girls

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 5,2023. Zamfara State Government under the Office of the...

We Don’t Have A Copy of What Tinubu Submitted to INEC – Chicago State University

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 5,2023. The Chicago State University (CSU) has in deposition...

Senate probes alleged killing of 250 Nigerians in Ethiopia

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 5,2023. The Senate has commenced investigation into the alleged...

Why I Slumped During Screening – Tinubu Ministerial Nominee, Balarabe Speaks

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 5,2023. President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominee, Abbas Balarabe, who...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Zamfara Govt Unveils Plan To Hold Wedding For Orphanage Home Girls

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 5,2023. Zamfara State Government under the Office of the...

We Don’t Have A Copy of What Tinubu Submitted to INEC – Chicago State University

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 5,2023. The Chicago State University (CSU) has in deposition...

Senate probes alleged killing of 250 Nigerians in Ethiopia

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 5,2023. The Senate has commenced investigation into the alleged...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights