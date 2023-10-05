Tragedy Strikes as Russian Strike Claims 51 Lives at Ukrainian Wake

In a harrowing incident, a Russian strike devastated an eastern Ukrainian village, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 51 lives as mourners gathered for a wake. This heart-wrenching attack was described by a UN official as “horrifying.”

On the scene, AFP journalists witnessed the aftermath, with rescuers retrieving a body from the rubble and several charred bodies in civilian attire lying nearby, some covered in white body bags. The mourners had gathered in a cafe, and there were also casualties in a shop within the same building. This village, situated in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, has a population of 330 people.

Volodymyr Mukhovaty, a grieving father, recounted the devastating loss of his son in the attack and expressed his desperate search for his wife and daughter-in-law, who had attended the funeral reception. Mukhovaty’s son was found dismembered, a tragedy he described with profound sadness.

A six-year-old child was among the victims, according to Interior Minister Igor Klymenko, who revealed that a total of 60 people had gathered for a “memorial service for a deceased fellow villager.”

The village of Groza, where this tragedy unfolded, is located more than 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the frontline town of Kupiansk, an area where Russian forces have been striving to recapture territory lost to Ukrainian troops in the previous year. Initial evidence suggests that an Iskander missile was used in the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was attending a European summit in Spain, condemned the attack as a “completely deliberate” and “brutal Russian crime.” He underscored the urgent need for increased air defense to protect Ukraine from ongoing drone and missile strikes.

Denise Brown, Ukraine coordinator for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), strongly condemned the alleged Russian strike, describing the images from the scene as “absolutely horrifying” and emphasizing that intentionally directing an attack against civilians or civilian objects constitutes a war crime.

This tragic incident, reportedly the deadliest since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022, has left a deep scar on the affected community. Ukrainian forces have made efforts to regain control of border territory in the Kharkiv region, but the region continues to face regular shelling.

Zelensky’s advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, condemned the attack and cautioned against any diplomatic gestures toward Russia, referring to Putin’s Russia as “a true evil.”