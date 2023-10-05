Suspected Bandits kidnap pharmacist in Plateau

October 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected bandits have kidnapped an official of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria in Plateau State, Kim Bot.

The pharmacist was driving home on Wednesday night, October 4, 2023, after closing from his office when the bandits blocked his vehicle and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

A member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria in the state, who confirmed the incident to Punch in Jos on Thursday said Mr. Kim Bot was kidnapped along Lamingo Road Junction in Jos North Local Government Area.

The pharmacist who refused to mention his name identified the kidnap victim as the State Secretary of PSN in the state.

He added that the Lamingo Road to Jos University Teaching Hospital was becoming notorious for kidnapping as many people had been abducted along the road in recent times.

“Yes, it’s true. The kidnap of Pharmacist Kim Bot happened last night. He has a pharmacy shop around Lamingo area,” the source said.

“From what I heard, he was driving in his Honda Hennessy gold colour car around 8pm on Wednesday when the kidnappers attacked him along Lamingo Junction and took him away in his own car. Since then, we have not seen him.”

The pharmacist said the incident had been reported to the police.(www.naija247news.com).