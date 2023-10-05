Menu
Supreme Court Sets December 15 for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Appeal Judgment

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Supreme Court has scheduled December 15 as the date for delivering its judgment regarding the appeal seeking the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from detention. A five-member panel, led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, fixed this date after both the Federal Government and Kanu’s legal representatives presented their final briefs of argument.

Kanu’s legal team, led by Kanu Agabi, presented their appeal to the apex court, while Mike Ozehkome represented Kanu himself. Ozehkome urged the court not only to order Kanu’s immediate release but also to impose significant punitive costs on the Federal Government.

On the other hand, counsel for the Federal Government, Tijani Gazzali, requested that the Supreme Court uphold the amended brief of argument he filed on May 3, 2023. He urged the court to support the government’s appeal, overturn the Court of Appeal’s judgment ordering Kanu’s release, and instruct the resumption of his trial on terrorism-related charges before the Federal High Court in Abuja. Gazzali also asked the court to dismiss Kanu’s cross-appeal.

On October 13, 2022, the Court of Appeal in Abuja issued a judgment ordering Kanu’s release from detention and dismissed a 15-count terrorism charge filed against him by the Federal Government. The appellate court determined that the Nigerian government had violated established laws when forcibly repatriating Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria for his trial. This abuse of power by the government, according to the court, stripped the trial court of jurisdiction to continue Kanu’s trial.

However, the Federal Government was dissatisfied with the judgment and subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court. The appellate court also granted a stay of execution of the judgment while awaiting the outcome of the government’s appeal.

