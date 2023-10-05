Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market dips by 0.43% as MTN, others shed weight

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 5, 2023.



The stock market on Wednesday closed on a bearish note, occasioned by profit taking in MTN Nigeria and 21 other stocks.

The All Share Index declined by 0.43% to close at 66,482.28 points from the previous close of 66,770.97 points.

The Market Capitalisation closed at N36.386 trillion, down by 0.43% from the previous close of N36.544 trillion, thereby shedding N158 billion.

An aggregate of 657.5 million units of shares were traded in 6,646 deals, valued at N4.59 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities emerged as gainers against 22 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

OANDO Plc led other gainers with 9.88% growth, closing at N9.45 from N8.60 it closed last session.

Redstar Express and TRIPPLEG among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.81% and 9.68% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Ikeja Hotel and Wema Bank led other price decliners, shedding 10.00% each to settle at N3.15 and N4.23 of their share prices from the previous close of N3.50 and N4.70 resectively.

Honeywell Flour, WAPIC and ABC Transport dropped their share prices by 9.09%, 8.11% and 7.41% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Ecobank traded about 26 million units of its shares in 52 deals, valued at N281.9 million.

FBNH traded about 25.8 million units of its shares in 114 deals, valued at N278 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 9.6 million units of its shares in 129 deals, valued at N81.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).





