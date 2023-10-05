Senate to Summon Service Chiefs Over Insecurity, Calls for Special Military Operations

Concerned by the escalating insecurity in the nation, the Senate has taken action by resolving to summon the service chiefs, demanding immediate special military operations to address the security challenges.

This decision was reached following deliberations on a motion regarding the recent kidnapping of five female students from the Federal University Dutsin-Ma in Katsina State. The Senate is set to summon top military brass, including Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar.

Additionally, the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, will also be invited to provide insights into the ongoing security crisis.

Senators have urged security agencies to act proactively in rescuing the kidnapped students and corps members held by terrorists in Zamfara State. They have also called for special military operations to root out bandits in the North-West and other affected regions, highlighting the urgent need to address personnel shortages in the armed forces and police.

Furthermore, the Senate emphasized the necessity of establishing state police forces as part of the comprehensive approach to tackle the nation’s security challenges. While the decision to summon the service chiefs has been made, a specific date for the meeting has yet to be determined.

Notably, the abduction of five female students from the Federal University Dutsin-Ma in Katsina State prompted this parliamentary action. Law enforcement has apprehended one suspect in connection with the incident, with ongoing efforts to secure the release of the abductees from the hands of the perpetrators.