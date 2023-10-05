Menu
Nigeria

Railway Corporation suspends staff over misconduct and disobedience

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has suspended a staff member for misconduct and disobedience to laid down rules of the corporation.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations, Mr Mahmood Yakub, said this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Yakub said that the NRC management suspended the erring staff following a viral video that had been trending on various social media platforms.

He said that the video had shown that a railway staff was negotiating with passengers on-board Lagos – Ibadan Tran Service (LITS) to pay without obtaining official boarding ticket.

“The General Public is invited to note that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) seriously condemns such act of misconduct which is a flagrant disobedience to laid down rules and utter betrayal of the confidence reposed on such workers.

“NRC also condemns such an act, especially at this time that the Federal Government is making all efforts at revitalising and modernising the Corporation.

“The Corporation has therefore placed the identified erring officers on immediate suspension pending the outcome of the in-depth investigation by the Management Committee set up to look into the issue.

“This misconduct is regrettable and unacceptable as it negates the tenets and norms of the Corporation,” Yakubu said.

He assured passengers and the general public that such unwholesome attitude and image dent to the corporation by any staff would not be tolerated or treated with any levity.

According to him, disciplinary proceedings in line with the Extant Rules, citing relevant sections of the NRC General Rules and Public Service Rules (PSR), would definitely be visited on all those found wanting or connected to any irresponsible act.

He said that the NRC management enjoined all intending passengers on LITS and other train corridors to insist and demand for boarding tickets after making appropriate payment at the designated stations or book online appropriately.

Yakubu noted that the electronic ticketing system is being deployed and would be available on both the Lagos – Ibadan Train Service and the Warri – Itakpe Train Service (WITS) by the end of October, 2023. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

