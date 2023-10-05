One killed As Osun State’s Communal Crisis Escalates, Adeleke Govt Sues For Peace

Title: Escalation of Communal Crisis in Osun Leads to Fatality, Government Calls for Peace

The ongoing clash between Ifon-Osun and Ilobu communities in Osun State has taken a tragic turn, with reports of one person being shot and killed in the area on a fateful night.

The state government had previously imposed a 24-hour curfew in an attempt to quell the escalating crisis, which has persisted for two weeks. However, tensions flared up once more on a recent Wednesday night, resulting in the tragic death of a commercial motorcyclist.

In response to the deteriorating situation, the government has mobilized security forces, including the police, army, and civil defense, to the area to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

Osun’s Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, led a delegation of top government officials to the affected region earlier today. At a press briefing held outside the Ilobu police station, Adewusi expressed deep concern about the crisis and appealed to the conflicting factions to embrace peace.

He emphasized that the government is prepared to implement stricter measures to bring the situation under control. Adewusi hinted at the possibility of imposing another 24-hour curfew to restrict movement within the two warring communities.

Adewusi stated, “The whole place is deserted, and there is evidence that there is a very significant problem at hand. But I thank God the security chiefs around have moved into action. They are taking charge of the whole situation, and whatever the government needs to do, we are not leaving any stone unturned.”

He further revealed that security chiefs were currently in a meeting to ensure complete resolution of the crisis, and all traditional rulers and chiefs in the area had been invited to meet with the governor later in the day. The Deputy Governor indicated that a total shutdown of the affected towns with a 24-hour curfew was under consideration as a measure to restore peace.

In summary, the communal crisis in Osun State has intensified, resulting in a tragic loss of life. The government is taking active steps, including deploying security forces and considering stricter curfew measures, to address the situation and restore calm to the troubled communities.