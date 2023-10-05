Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

One killed As Osun State’s Communal Crisis Escalates, Adeleke Govt Sues For Peace

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

Title: Escalation of Communal Crisis in Osun Leads to Fatality, Government Calls for Peace

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The ongoing clash between Ifon-Osun and Ilobu communities in Osun State has taken a tragic turn, with reports of one person being shot and killed in the area on a fateful night.

The state government had previously imposed a 24-hour curfew in an attempt to quell the escalating crisis, which has persisted for two weeks. However, tensions flared up once more on a recent Wednesday night, resulting in the tragic death of a commercial motorcyclist.

In response to the deteriorating situation, the government has mobilized security forces, including the police, army, and civil defense, to the area to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

Osun’s Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, led a delegation of top government officials to the affected region earlier today. At a press briefing held outside the Ilobu police station, Adewusi expressed deep concern about the crisis and appealed to the conflicting factions to embrace peace.

He emphasized that the government is prepared to implement stricter measures to bring the situation under control. Adewusi hinted at the possibility of imposing another 24-hour curfew to restrict movement within the two warring communities.

Adewusi stated, “The whole place is deserted, and there is evidence that there is a very significant problem at hand. But I thank God the security chiefs around have moved into action. They are taking charge of the whole situation, and whatever the government needs to do, we are not leaving any stone unturned.”

He further revealed that security chiefs were currently in a meeting to ensure complete resolution of the crisis, and all traditional rulers and chiefs in the area had been invited to meet with the governor later in the day. The Deputy Governor indicated that a total shutdown of the affected towns with a 24-hour curfew was under consideration as a measure to restore peace.

In summary, the communal crisis in Osun State has intensified, resulting in a tragic loss of life. The government is taking active steps, including deploying security forces and considering stricter curfew measures, to address the situation and restore calm to the troubled communities.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senate to Summon Service Chiefs Over Insecurity, Calls for Special Military Operations
Next article
Dele Momodu Cautions Reno Omokri Over Attacks On Peter Obi
Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Supreme Court Sets December 15 for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Appeal Judgment

Naija247news -
The Supreme Court has scheduled December 15 as the...

French Troop Withdrawal from Niger to Commence This Week

Naija247news -
France has announced its intention to commence the withdrawal...

Tragedy Strikes as Russian Strike Claims 51 Lives at Ukrainian Wake

Naija247news -
In a harrowing incident, a Russian strike devastated an...

African Film City Project in Epe to Boost Nollywood Growth, Announces Governor Sanwo-Olu

Naija247news -
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has unveiled plans...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Supreme Court Sets December 15 for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Appeal Judgment

Cases & Trials 0
The Supreme Court has scheduled December 15 as the...

French Troop Withdrawal from Niger to Commence This Week

Geopolitics 0
France has announced its intention to commence the withdrawal...

Tragedy Strikes as Russian Strike Claims 51 Lives at Ukrainian Wake

Geopolitics 0
In a harrowing incident, a Russian strike devastated an...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights