Tinubunomics Policies

Numerous Allegations of Forged Certificate Surround President Tinubu’s Candidacy

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In a recent turn of events, Atiku Abubakar’s legal representative, Kalu Kalu, has accused President Bola Tinubu of submitting a fraudulent degree certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 general elections. This revelation comes after Chicago State University released the President’s academic records to Atiku Abubakar.

Despite denials from the President and his supporters, Kalu Kalu maintains that the newly disclosed documents lend credence to the forgery allegations. According to Kalu, the documents reveal several discrepancies, including:

1. The certificate submitted to INEC by Bola Ahmed Tinubu is alleged to be forged.
2. The qualifying certificate from South West College to Chicago State University bears a female name, implying it does not belong to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
3. Discrepancies exist regarding the founding date of Government College Lagos and Tinubu’s purported graduation year.
4. The document obtained from Chicago State University states that its owner is a black American, contradicting Tinubu’s denial of dual citizenship.
5. The NYSC certificate submitted to INEC by Tinubu carries the name Adekunle, differing from the document’s oral deposition.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who seeks to overturn Tinubu’s election after the Presidential Election Tribunal dismissed his petition, has taken legal action in the United States to obtain these academic records.

Kalu Kalu believes that the Supreme Court can consider these documents as fresh evidence, provided certain conditions are met. He asserts that parties found at fault should not be allowed to benefit from their illegality.

Atiku Abubakar has called upon political leaders like Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, among others, to join him in his quest for justice, emphasizing the importance of upholding probity, accountability, and justice in Nigeria’s governance. This campaign, he states, is a collective responsibility for all well-meaning citizens who love their country and aspire to its betterment.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

