Next Generation Would Query Us Over Tinubu’s Questionable Certificate – Aremu

Oct 5,2023.

Nigerian socialist and Secretary of the Joint Action Front, Comrade Abiodun Aremu has reacted to deposition made by Chicago State University over President Bola Tinubu’s certificate. Aremu called on President Bola Tinubu to resign from office or prepared to be forced out of office. This is coming after a court in the United States of America exposed what could be a case of Tinubu’s alleged fraudulent and duplicity identity at the Chicago State University.

Aremu, who stated this in a release on Wednesday titled: “We must reject a fraudster as president in this society,” said that Nigerians must rise up to challenge Tinubu, adding that human values in Nigeria were fast eroding. According to the statement in reaction to the revelations in President Bola Tinubu’s academic records the Chicago State University released to Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as directed by the US Court, a generation would “come to question all who live at this period how we reacted to the label of our President, Bola Tinubu as a fraudster in foreign land.”

Aremu said, “We who live at this moment of fast erosion of human values in this Nigeria have a duty to rise to the challenge of confronting Tinubu, to either shamefully resign or be disgraced out of office and that he ceases to be a president of Nigeria the very moment the court in the USA exposed his background of fraudulent & duplicity identity.”

“In the subsisting years to come, a generation would come to question all who live at this period in Nigeria on how we reacted to the label of a Tinubu as a fraudster in foreign land and who equally emerged a president in the fraudulent electoral process in Nigeria,” he said.

The activist insisted that if Tinubu is not removed immediately, the integrity and moral conscience as Nigerians is at stake. He added that “there is no other interpretation to fraud than fraud. Fraud is simply fraud. “And for people of Yoruba origin across the world – the epitome of Yoruba spirituality is Omoluabi, i.e Integrity! And honour is the P-R-I-Z-E (Prize) of Integrity. “And to those who keep glorifying infamy because of crumbs or who chose to be passive and indifferent, time and history will soonest outlive you.

“Does her name still echo in Nigeria or we have forgotten? Be awake please on the issue of the 19-years old candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Mmesoma Ejikeme, who forged her result and had to apologise. And here we are not understanding the inner working of what is going on, at the hypocritical US Establishment, which imposed one of its agents as a President of Nigeria, but whose cover is now open.” Aremu maintained that “We must struggle to be a free people.”(www.naija247news.com)