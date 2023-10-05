Navy Ship Intercepts Boats With N200m Illicit Drugs In Lagos

October 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT has intercepted controlled substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa in Ibeshe, Iworo and Badagry, Lagos State.

In a press statement by the Base information officer, Sub Lieutenant Happiness Collins, the substance, which is worth N200million, weighs 2,640 kilograms.

She said, “In a proactive response to credible intelligence using the state-of-the-art Maritime Domain Awareness System, the Falcon Eye Alignment, the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT vectored patrol boats intercepted wooden boats suspected to be carrying controlled substances into Lagos State.

On arrival at the scene, which include Iworo, Ibeshe and Badagry, Lagos State, NNS BEECROFT patrol squads discovered medium-sized wooden boats laden with about 40kg each of 66 bags suspected to contain Cannabis Sativa.

“Though the perpetrators were at large on sighting the patrol team, the items were confiscated and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further necessary action.”

Collins also stated that the Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, urged the public to support the onslaught against drug peddlers and urge them to provide relevant information towards eradicating the menace.

“This successful interception underscores the Nigerian Navy’s commitment and resolve under the leadership of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, to thwart all forms of illegalities as well as to ensure a conducive environment for legitimate businesses to thrive for economic prosperity of our dear nation.

“The Nigerian Navy also urge the public to support the onslaught against drug peddlers and provide relevant information towards eradicating the menace,” she added. (www.naija247news.com).