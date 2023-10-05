Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Navy Ship Intercepts Boats With N200m Illicit Drugs In Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT has intercepted controlled substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa in Ibeshe, Iworo and Badagry, Lagos State.

In a press statement by the Base information officer, Sub Lieutenant Happiness Collins, the substance, which is worth N200million, weighs 2,640 kilograms.

She said, “In a proactive response to credible intelligence using the state-of-the-art Maritime Domain Awareness System, the Falcon Eye Alignment, the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT vectored patrol boats intercepted wooden boats suspected to be carrying controlled substances into Lagos State.

On arrival at the scene, which include Iworo, Ibeshe and Badagry, Lagos State, NNS BEECROFT patrol squads discovered medium-sized wooden boats laden with about 40kg each of 66 bags suspected to contain Cannabis Sativa.

“Though the perpetrators were at large on sighting the patrol team, the items were confiscated and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further necessary action.”

Collins also stated that the Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, urged the public to support the onslaught against drug peddlers and urge them to provide relevant information towards eradicating the menace.

“This successful interception underscores the Nigerian Navy’s commitment and resolve under the leadership of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, to thwart all forms of illegalities as well as to ensure a conducive environment for legitimate businesses to thrive for economic prosperity of our dear nation.

“The Nigerian Navy also urge the public to support the onslaught against drug peddlers and provide relevant information towards eradicating the menace,” she added. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Mohbad: Primeboy finally turns himself in to the police
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Mohbad: Primeboy finally turns himself in to the police

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Late singer Mohbad's friend, Owodunni Ibrahim...

Abducted Benue Commissioner regains freedom

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 5, 2023 Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Benue State Commissioner for Information,...

Next Generation Would Query Us Over Tinubu’s Questionable Certificate – Aremu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 5,2023. Nigerian socialist and Secretary of the Joint Action...

Wanted Nigerian Singer, Primeboy Turns Self In, Taken Into Police Custody Over Mohbad’s Death

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 5,2023. Primeboy was declared wanted and N1 million bounty...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Mohbad: Primeboy finally turns himself in to the police

Entertainment 0
October 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Late singer Mohbad's friend, Owodunni Ibrahim...

Abducted Benue Commissioner regains freedom

Nigeria 0
October 5, 2023 Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Benue State Commissioner for Information,...

Next Generation Would Query Us Over Tinubu’s Questionable Certificate – Aremu

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 5,2023. Nigerian socialist and Secretary of the Joint Action...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights