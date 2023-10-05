Menu
Mohbad: Primeboy finally turns himself in to the police

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Late singer Mohbad’s friend, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy, who turned himself in after he was declared wanted by the police, has accused Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, of trying to frame him.

In an interview with TVC shortly before he turned himself in to the Lagos state police command, Primeboy said he was not aware the police was looking for him.

When asked to respond to the police statement that the police had invited him for questioning but he refused to honor the invitation, he responded.

‘’That is a big lie. How will I receive a message from the police and I will refuse them? Even before all this wanted issue, I even wanted to go and explain myself at the station because people started accusing me wrongly. People that I called said I should chill and not go anywhere and that I should wait for them to invite me and so I kept waiting and suddenly, I just found myself wanted online yesterday, people started calling me. I was shocked. I was surprised. I called my lawyer, called my family and they said I should just calm down”

He said on the Sunday before Mohbad died, they were in same car riding with his wife when they had a misunderstanding and the singer chased him out. He said he prevented Mohbad from coming down from the car during a heated conservation with his wife. He said he pacified his friend who appeared to be having issues with his wife.(www.naija247news.com).

Abducted Benue Commissioner regains freedom
