Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Just in: Atiku To Address Tinubu’s CSU Certificate Saga In World Press Conference Today

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 5,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is expected to address the issue of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU) at a press conference today.

A statement released on the press conference invitation reads, “This is to inform and invite you to the World Press Conference of Our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, at the Yar’Adua Centre, Tomorrow, Thursday 5, October 2023, in the afternoon.

“The exact time will be communicated shortly. Please endeavor to attend. Thank You.”

Recall that Atiku had secured release of Tinubu’s education records from the CSU through a court subpoena, against the disclosure by the President.

The released records, which came first on October 3 and a deposition on Tuesday, showed that Tinubu’s 1979 CSU certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was different from samples of the certificates the University issued to students that same year.

Under oath, CSU Registrar said he could not authenticate the certificate Tinubu presented to INEC.

Atiku had maintained silence since the release of the documents.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Previous article
FG signs MOU with 12 pharmaceutical coys on drugs security
Next article
Why I Slumped During Screening – Tinubu Ministerial Nominee, Balarabe Speaks
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Why I Slumped During Screening – Tinubu Ministerial Nominee, Balarabe Speaks

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 5,2023. President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominee, Abbas Balarabe, who...

FG signs MOU with 12 pharmaceutical coys on drugs security

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government on Wednesday signed...

Railway Corporation suspends staff over misconduct and disobedience

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Management of the Nigerian Railway...

Naira depreciates against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian naira on Wednesday depreciated...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Why I Slumped During Screening – Tinubu Ministerial Nominee, Balarabe Speaks

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 5,2023. President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominee, Abbas Balarabe, who...

FG signs MOU with 12 pharmaceutical coys on drugs security

Health news 0
October 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government on Wednesday signed...

Railway Corporation suspends staff over misconduct and disobedience

Nigeria 0
October 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Management of the Nigerian Railway...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights