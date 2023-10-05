Menu
Governor Sanwo-Olu Seeks Ongoing Partnerships with Foreign Investors

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering continuous collaboration, partnership, and business engagement with foreign countries and global investors in pursuit of a better Lagos and Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the Lagos State Government stands ready to work hand in hand with countries and investors eager to bring investments into the state, underscoring Lagos’ open embrace of business opportunities.

These statements came during courtesy visits by the Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Wouter Plomp, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Michel Deelen, as well as the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Sune Krogstrup, and Consul General, Ms. Jette Bjerrum, held at the Lagos House, Marina.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed a strong interest in partnering with the Netherlands and Denmark across various sectors, including renewable energy, public health, transportation, economy, environmental sustainability, waste management, agriculture, and food security. He emphasized the importance of securing foreign grants and support to transform Lagos into a truly resilient city.

Ambassador Plomp affirmed the Netherlands’ readiness to collaborate with the Lagos State Government, focusing on business opportunities and sustainability, particularly in areas such as waste management, rice milling, public health, agriculture, and food security.

Ambassador Krogstrup highlighted Denmark’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy through job creation and called for ongoing collaborations and partnerships with Lagos State.

Mr. Matthias Tauber, Regional Chair of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Europe, Middle East, South America, and Africa (EMESA), along with Ms. Lisa Ivers, Leader of BCG Africa System, also paid a courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu. They expressed BCG’s readiness to work alongside the Lagos State Government to address societal challenges, make a positive impact, and create value.

In summary, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration is committed to forging enduring partnerships with foreign countries and investors to drive economic growth, innovation, and development in Lagos State. These partnerships are expected to span various critical sectors to ensure a brighter future for the state and the nation as a whole.

Dele Momodu Cautions Reno Omokri Over Attacks On Peter Obi
Former Chicago University President To Sue Tinubu For Forging Her Signature On Certificate
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

