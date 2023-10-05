French Troop Withdrawal from Niger to Commence This Week

France has announced its intention to commence the withdrawal of its troops from Niger this week following tensions with the post-coup regime in the country. The withdrawal comes as the regime in Niamey insisted on the departure of French troops in line with its specified “conditions.”

The decision to withdraw French troops from Niger follows weeks of strained relations between Paris and Niger’s new military rulers, who took control on July 26. President Emmanuel Macron, who had previously sought a special partnership with Niger, confirmed on September 24 that 1,400 French troops would be withdrawn from the country “by the end of the year,” in compliance with the new regime’s request. Macron also declared that military cooperation with Niger was concluded.

Furthermore, France’s ambassador to Niamey returned to France last week after the Niamey regime demanded his expulsion.

The French military headquarters announced the upcoming disengagement operation, stating that it would be conducted in an orderly, safe, and coordinated manner with the Nigerien authorities. The French soldiers stationed in Niger are part of the broader effort to combat jihadist threats across the Sahel region. Approximately 1,000 soldiers and airmen are based at the French headquarters in Niamey, with an additional 400 deployed alongside local troops in Ouallam and Ayorou, near the borders of Burkina Faso and Mali, known as the “three borders” zone and a haven for the Islamic State group.

The withdrawal will commence with the soldiers based at Ouallam, as confirmed by Niger’s military rulers in a social media statement. The airbase in Niamey will be dismantled by the end of the year.

The departure of troops from the area will require cover to ensure their safety during the withdrawal, possibly involving air support from the larger force at the Niamey airbase. Niger’s military rulers expressed their intention to ensure the withdrawal aligns with their interests and conditions.

French troops have faced uncertainty since the Niamey regime demanded their exit, including irregular food supplies and anti-French protests outside the Niamey base. France had bolstered its presence in Niger in response to a similar demand for troop withdrawal from Mali’s military regime.

The withdrawal route for French troops is expected to be either through Benin to the south, in opposition to the Niamey regime’s stance, or through Chad to the east, where France’s Sahel theater headquarters is located. Currently, Niamey prohibits French flights over its territory.

Meanwhile, Algeria has offered to mediate talks with the military regime in Niger, proposing a six-month transition period. Nigeria, holding the rotating presidency of ECOWAS, welcomed Algeria’s mediation offer and emphasized that diplomacy remains the preferred approach, although military intervention remains an option. Algeria, which shares a border with Niger, opposes armed intervention in its neighbor and advocates for a diplomatic solution.

The coup against Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, marked the third such coup in the region in recent years, following similar actions in Mali and Burkina Faso in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Nigeria, part of the ECOWAS union, had previously threatened armed intervention after the coup in Niger.