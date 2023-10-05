Former Chicago University President To Sue Tinubu For Forging Her Signature On Certificate

Oct 5,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This is not a good time for the embattled president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a former president of the Chicago State University, Dr. Elnara Daniel said she had concluded plans to drag him to a US criminal court for forgery. The former CSU president according to some documents sighted by Nigerian Concord Newspaper said it was a criminal act for the president of Nigeria to forge her signature on the certificate he is parading.

Dr. Daniel said in the document that she has finalized her papers to sue Tinubu but is only waiting for the institution to release his academic records to the former vice president of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar tomorrow, Monday as directed by District Judge Maldonado before storming the court for her suit against Tinubu. The former Chicago State University president said she didn’t sign the controversial certificate which Tinubu presented to INEC during his nomination process last year, noting that she was not even a staff of the institution until 19 years after the certificate was forged

Daniel wondered how she could sign a certificate which was allegedly issued in 1979 when she actually began work at the institution in 1998. She said her plan to press a criminal charge against Tinubu was a result of the pressures by her family, friends and associates to clear her name from allegations in the media that she was bribed by the embattled Nigerian president to sign the forged CSU certificate. She pressed further in the document that she never had any student by that name “Tinubu” throughout her stay as the president of the Chicago State University.(www.naija247news.com)