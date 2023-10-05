Ecobank Celebrates Customers, Reiterates Excellent Service Delivery

October 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ecobank Nigeria has felicitated customers in commemoration of this year’s Customer Service Week (CSW). Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers daily. It is celebrated annually during the first full week of October. This year’s celebration with the theme ‘Team Service’ holds from October 2nd to 6th.

Speaking during the commencement of events, Adetola Oshomah, Head of Customer Experience at Ecobank Nigeria, said the week is not just a celebration of the bank’s commitment to service excellence, but a celebration of customers for choosing Ecobank as their preferred financial partner and their contributions to the bank’s successes. She thanked the customers for trusting the bank and also for their continual use of the bank’s products and services across all touchpoints.

“You are the reason we are constantly investing in our technology and equipping our staff with the requisite skills and resources to provide you with the relevant solutions you need. For us at Ecobank, customer service is a lifestyle centred around exceptional experiences. Our aim is to create unforgettable and positive moments for our customers.

“We are renewing our commitment to becoming the best in the business and we are cultivating the passion of delivering exceptional experiences. In this ever-changing world, we understand that customers’ needs evolve, that’s why we continuously endeavour to improve and innovate, listening attentively to customer insights which have helped us to develop innovative products and services that cater to your goals.” She stated.

Only recently Ecobank Nigeria commenced the remodeling of its branches across the country, this effort has seen the bank turning its existing banking halls into modern smart banking arenas designed to offer a cozy experience to customers and other stakeholders of the bank who visit the branches.

This was a deliberate and strategic decision by the bank to ensure that customers transact seamlessly in an environment where they are happy to come to everyday whilst providing the best banking experience for them. The remodelled branches are equipped with fully functional digital service points, new ATMs, solar power for uninterrupted 24/7 electricity and other facilities for an enhanced customer experience.

Ecobank Nigeria Limited is an affiliate of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial services and solutions to its Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking clients at over 200 branches and 60,000 Xpress Point agency locations in Nigeria.