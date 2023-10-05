Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Dele Momodu Cautions Reno Omokri Over Attacks On Peter Obi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 5,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigerian publisher, Dele Momodu has cautioned former presidential aide, Reno Omokri against attacking Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election. He made the remark on social media after Reno had attacked Obi over Atiku Abubakar’s decision to drag President Bola Tinubu to court over inconsistencies in his certificate.

Dear @renoomokri I do not see why this present case has anything to do with the Obedients to start with. ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR was the one who went to court in the US, in order to unravel the mystery behind a certificate or certificates that have become endlessly shrouded in MYSTICISM… You needn’t have to drag PETER OBI into a case he did not initiate.

Since you voluntarily went to Chicago State University, please, oblige us, your followers, the privilege of being ready to swear under oath to the authenticity of the Signatures and Dates on the certificates. Please, confirm to us in advance that the certificate presented to INEC is definitely genuine. That is the big news

I also disagree with you on the suggestion that journalists have to travel to Chicago to seek information. Not everyone has such financial capacity and/or any such interest to warrant such an adventure.

Finally, what ATIKU wants to achieve with the cases should be left to ATIKU and his legal team to determine, and pursue, the way they deem fit. No attempt should be made to dissuade and discourage them. Nigerians have every right to know who their President is…

ATIKU deserves our support and prayers…”

– DELE MOMODU(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
One killed As Osun State’s Communal Crisis Escalates, Adeleke Govt Sues For Peace
Next article
Governor Sanwo-Olu Seeks Ongoing Partnerships with Foreign Investors
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Supreme Court Sets December 15 for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Appeal Judgment

Naija247news -
The Supreme Court has scheduled December 15 as the...

French Troop Withdrawal from Niger to Commence This Week

Naija247news -
France has announced its intention to commence the withdrawal...

Tragedy Strikes as Russian Strike Claims 51 Lives at Ukrainian Wake

Naija247news -
In a harrowing incident, a Russian strike devastated an...

African Film City Project in Epe to Boost Nollywood Growth, Announces Governor Sanwo-Olu

Naija247news -
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has unveiled plans...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Supreme Court Sets December 15 for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Appeal Judgment

Cases & Trials 0
The Supreme Court has scheduled December 15 as the...

French Troop Withdrawal from Niger to Commence This Week

Geopolitics 0
France has announced its intention to commence the withdrawal...

Tragedy Strikes as Russian Strike Claims 51 Lives at Ukrainian Wake

Geopolitics 0
In a harrowing incident, a Russian strike devastated an...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights