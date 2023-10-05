Dele Momodu Cautions Reno Omokri Over Attacks On Peter Obi

Oct 5,2023.

Nigerian publisher, Dele Momodu has cautioned former presidential aide, Reno Omokri against attacking Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election. He made the remark on social media after Reno had attacked Obi over Atiku Abubakar’s decision to drag President Bola Tinubu to court over inconsistencies in his certificate.

Dear @renoomokri I do not see why this present case has anything to do with the Obedients to start with. ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR was the one who went to court in the US, in order to unravel the mystery behind a certificate or certificates that have become endlessly shrouded in MYSTICISM… You needn’t have to drag PETER OBI into a case he did not initiate.

Since you voluntarily went to Chicago State University, please, oblige us, your followers, the privilege of being ready to swear under oath to the authenticity of the Signatures and Dates on the certificates. Please, confirm to us in advance that the certificate presented to INEC is definitely genuine. That is the big news

I also disagree with you on the suggestion that journalists have to travel to Chicago to seek information. Not everyone has such financial capacity and/or any such interest to warrant such an adventure.

Finally, what ATIKU wants to achieve with the cases should be left to ATIKU and his legal team to determine, and pursue, the way they deem fit. No attempt should be made to dissuade and discourage them. Nigerians have every right to know who their President is…

ATIKU deserves our support and prayers…”

– DELE MOMODU