Atiku Hails Peter Obi, As He Addresses Tinubu’s CSU Certificate Saga At Press Conference

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 5,2023.

Atiku gives credit to Peter Obi, Obidient online Machine and investigative journalist, David Hundeyin who he described as a source of inspiration.

Nigeria Is Bigger Than Any of Us, the Reputation of Our Country Is At Stake” he says.

The former Nigeria’s Vice President and Presidential candidate of the PDP called on Nigeria’s traditional, religious and political leaders to join in the campaign to ensure probity regarding President Bola Tinubu’s credentials to be Nigeria’s President.

“As leaders it is out duty to advance the well being of all,” he said.

“People look up to us to respect the rules and defend them.”

He said it should not take months or a decade to certify a candidate’s credentials.

“I’m a democrat by conviction and the citizen of a country that I love,” he said.

He paid tribute to the late human rights activist Gani Fawehinmi who he said inspired him on the voyage of discovery.

“Now he can truly rest in peace.”

“The price of liberty is eternal vigilance,” he said.

He called on Nigerian leaders, including traditional and religious leaders, as well as political leaders like Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwanksaso to join in the campaign to ensure probity.(www.naija247news.com)

