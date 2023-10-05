Atiku Boasts: Nigerians won’t experience APC Presidency beyond 2023

In a fervent address during a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Akure, Ondo state, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate, made a compelling promise to prioritize education funding and expressed his hope that Nigerians would not endure another term of APC governance beyond 2023. He laid blame on the ruling APC for their perceived inadequate policies, which he pledged would not be repeated if he was elected.

Speaking passionately to the gathered crowd, Atiku bemoaned the state of education in the country, holding the APC responsible for poor policies in this sector. He vowed that Nigerians would not have to endure a repeat of these challenges beyond 2023 if he were to be elected as the President.

Titi Atiku, the wife of the PDP presidential candidate and a native of Osun State, also addressed the enthusiastic crowd, assuring them that her husband would combat Boko Haram and provide scholarships to students. She passionately advocated for Atiku’s candidacy, emphasizing that he had previously demonstrated his capabilities and commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

She further stated that Atiku’s presidency would benefit the Yoruba people, highlighting the hunger and unemployment issues in the country. She urged the crowd not to be deceived by the opposition and to vote for all PDP candidates during the election.

Delta state governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, added his voice to the rally, emphasizing Atiku’s commitment to ending university strikes and supporting youth entrepreneurship. He assured the crowd that voting for Atiku would alleviate hunger and unemployment.

The PDP Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, urged Ondo PDP supporters to vote for Atiku, emphasizing that Ondo is traditionally a PDP state and that experienced leadership is needed to fix the country’s problems.

Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Ondo state, Sokoto state governor, Gov Aminu Tambuwal, thanked the people of Ondo for their past support and urged them to vote for Atiku, who he described as the most qualified candidate to lead the country.

The newly elected governor of Osun state, Nurudeen Adeleke, echoed the call to vote for Atiku and promised an end to poverty in the Southwest. He urged people to spread the message that “the light has come to Ondo state.”

Governor Udom of Akwa Ibom emphasized that the PDP had a track record of providing power supply, food security, and national security, highlighting the party’s ability to restore the nation.

The PDP continues to attract massive turnouts at its rallies as it tours the country in preparation for the 2023 general election.