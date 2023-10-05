“Asian markets rise with lower Treasury yields, falling oil prices, and softer U.S. labor data.”

Asian stock markets rebounded from their 11-month lows on Thursday, driven by a drop in oil prices and softer U.S. labor data that caused Treasury yields to retreat from 16-year highs. However, the upcoming U.S. payrolls report holds the key to the sustainability of this rally.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following gains on Wall Street, the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.6%, and Japan’s Nikkei climbed by 1.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced by 0.3%, while China’s mainland markets remained closed due to holidays.

The decline in Treasury yields, which had been climbing rapidly, paused as a result of a U.S. private payrolls report that fell below expectations and a 5% drop in oil prices. Investors had been concerned about high interest rates, which dampened risk sentiment.

Ten-year yields eased by 2 basis points to 4.7163% on Thursday, continuing their retreat from a recent 16-year high of 4.8840%. The future direction will largely depend on the U.S. non-farm payrolls data expected on Friday, with economists anticipating the creation of 170,000 jobs in September, a slowdown from 187,000 in August, and a slight dip in the jobless rate from 3.8% to 3.7%.

The recent surge in yields has raised concerns about a significant tightening of financial conditions, potentially leading to the Federal Reserve refraining from further rate hikes. The CME FedTool now suggests a 23% chance of a November hike, down from 28% the previous day.

The U.S. dollar retreated from its highs, and Wall Street rebounded, with the Nasdaq rising by over 1% overnight.

The battered yen saw a 0.5% rally on Thursday, reaching 148.34 per dollar. Traders are speculating whether the sharp rebound from Tuesday’s 150 level was influenced by intervention from Japanese authorities.

Despite the recent strength of the U.S. dollar, analysts still foresee weakness ahead, as indicated by a Reuters poll.

Oil prices recovered on Thursday after a significant 5% drop earlier, with Brent crude futures rising by 0.3% to $86.10 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also increasing by 0.3% to $84.45.

Gold prices gained 0.3% to reach $1,826.69 per ounce.