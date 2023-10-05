Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financial Markets

“Asian markets rise with lower Treasury yields, falling oil prices, and softer U.S. labor data.”

By: News Wire

Date:

Asian stock markets rebounded from their 11-month lows on Thursday, driven by a drop in oil prices and softer U.S. labor data that caused Treasury yields to retreat from 16-year highs. However, the upcoming U.S. payrolls report holds the key to the sustainability of this rally.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following gains on Wall Street, the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.6%, and Japan’s Nikkei climbed by 1.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced by 0.3%, while China’s mainland markets remained closed due to holidays.

The decline in Treasury yields, which had been climbing rapidly, paused as a result of a U.S. private payrolls report that fell below expectations and a 5% drop in oil prices. Investors had been concerned about high interest rates, which dampened risk sentiment.

Ten-year yields eased by 2 basis points to 4.7163% on Thursday, continuing their retreat from a recent 16-year high of 4.8840%. The future direction will largely depend on the U.S. non-farm payrolls data expected on Friday, with economists anticipating the creation of 170,000 jobs in September, a slowdown from 187,000 in August, and a slight dip in the jobless rate from 3.8% to 3.7%.

The recent surge in yields has raised concerns about a significant tightening of financial conditions, potentially leading to the Federal Reserve refraining from further rate hikes. The CME FedTool now suggests a 23% chance of a November hike, down from 28% the previous day.

The U.S. dollar retreated from its highs, and Wall Street rebounded, with the Nasdaq rising by over 1% overnight.

The battered yen saw a 0.5% rally on Thursday, reaching 148.34 per dollar. Traders are speculating whether the sharp rebound from Tuesday’s 150 level was influenced by intervention from Japanese authorities.

Despite the recent strength of the U.S. dollar, analysts still foresee weakness ahead, as indicated by a Reuters poll.

Oil prices recovered on Thursday after a significant 5% drop earlier, with Brent crude futures rising by 0.3% to $86.10 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also increasing by 0.3% to $84.45.

Gold prices gained 0.3% to reach $1,826.69 per ounce.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Oil Prices Show Modest Rebound as OPEC+ Holds Firm on Output Cuts”
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Oil Prices Show Modest Rebound as OPEC+ Holds Firm on Output Cuts”

Joseph Adam -
Oil prices experienced a modest uptick during early trading,...

Developing Economies faces debt crunch as Nigeria’s Foreign Debt Spikes, Naira Weakens as Dollar Shortages lingers

Godwin Okafor -
New York, Oct 4 - High-interest rates, growing...

“Global Bond Market Turmoil Eases Amid Relief Rally After Initial Surge”

News Wire -
In a recent bond market turmoil, global yields surged...

“President Ruto Reshuffles Cabinet, Merges Foreign Affairs for Efficiency”

News Wire -
Kenya's President William Ruto carried out a significant cabinet...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Oil Prices Show Modest Rebound as OPEC+ Holds Firm on Output Cuts”

Oil Markets 0
Oil prices experienced a modest uptick during early trading,...

Developing Economies faces debt crunch as Nigeria’s Foreign Debt Spikes, Naira Weakens as Dollar Shortages lingers

News Analysis 0
New York, Oct 4 - High-interest rates, growing...

“Global Bond Market Turmoil Eases Amid Relief Rally After Initial Surge”

Bonds 0
In a recent bond market turmoil, global yields surged...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights