APC Accuses Atiku of Suffering from Serial Electoral Losses Amidst Tinubu’s Certificate Controversy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asserted that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is grappling with a history of electoral defeats as he pushes for the nullification of President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Atiku, who faced electoral losses in both the 2023 election and the 2019 contest against Muhammadu Buhari, recently held a press conference in response to Chicago State University’s release of President Tinubu’s academic credentials. Atiku had earlier demanded these documents, suspecting that Tinubu had submitted fraudulent qualifications for the 2023 election.

However, in the aftermath of Atiku’s press briefing, Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity spokesman, criticized the former vice president’s address. Morka questioned the purpose of the press conference, describing it as yet another instance of Atiku resorting to falsehoods and distortions.

Morka sympathized with Atiku, acknowledging the emotional toll of serial electoral losses but emphasized that fabricating stories was not a solution. He clarified that Atiku’s legal action was based on the claim that Tinubu did not attend Chicago State University, rather than alleging forgery, as suggested by the PDP candidate.

In summary, the APC contends that Atiku’s pursuit of Tinubu’s alleged certificate forgery is a reflection of his frustration stemming from multiple electoral defeats, with his recent press conference being characterized as an emotional response to these losses.