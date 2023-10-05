African Film City Project in Epe to Boost Nollywood Growth, Announces Governor Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has unveiled plans for the development of the African Film City in Epe, a project worth $100 million that is set to significantly enhance the creative landscape of Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry. He made this exciting announcement during the 12th African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) Press Briefing held at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House in Marina.

This revelation brought joy to veteran filmmakers, movie producers, Nollywood actors, and celebrities in attendance, all of whom eagerly anticipate the groundbreaking for this monumental project in the coming weeks. The African Film City is expected to foster originality and innovation in content creation within Nollywood.

In addition to the African Film City project, Governor Sanwo-Olu affirmed that the State Government is committed to doubling its support for capacity building among young talents in the industry. This includes enhancing the skills of emerging filmmakers and doubling the grants provided to support the production of short stories.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his government’s unwavering commitment to provide resources and opportunities to promote initiatives that showcase Lagos and Nigeria on the global stage. He emphasized the importance of nurturing local talent and leveraging creativity to tell authentic African stories to the world.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated, “We will be doing the groundbreaking for the African Film City before the end of this month. It is a $100 million project to be sited in 100 hectares of land in Epe. Lagos is taking the lead in promoting sustainable growth in the creative industry.”

He continued, “We are also going to be doubling the State Government’s support for the training of young industry players. We will also double the grants being given to creative young talents for the production of short stories. We have supported over 5,000 people in the creative sector with different kinds of capacity-building opportunities and film production grants to scale up the numbers in the sector.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged stakeholders in the creative industry to collaborate and produce high-quality content that reaffirms Nigeria’s position as a global player in filmmaking while attracting foreign investments.

In closing, Governor Sanwo-Olu called for the creation of original, content-driven, and Africanized narratives that change the socio-cultural narrative of the continent. He highlighted the 12th AFRIFF as a pivotal platform for achieving these goals and expressed the Lagos State Government’s excitement in being part of this transformative event.

The Consul General of the United States Consulate in Lagos, Mr. Will Stevens, recognized the impact of digital technology on the Nigerian film industry, emphasizing the need for practitioners to fully harness the potential of Nollywood. He also noted that African cinema is poised for significant growth in the second half of the 21st century.

Chioma Ude, the founder of AFRIFF, announced that the film festival would take place next month, celebrating African cinema and promoting original storytelling.

In summary, the African Film City project in Epe, combined with increased support for young talents, demonstrates Lagos State’s commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the creative sector, ultimately advancing Nollywood on the global stage.