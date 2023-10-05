Abducted Benue Commissioner regains freedom

October 5, 2023

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Mathew Abo has regained his freedom after ten days in captivity.

Naija247news recall that Mr. Abo was abducted from his residence in Zaki-Biam on Sunday, September 24, 2023 by armed men while with his family members and associates.

It was gathered that Mr. Abo’s abductors released him in the early hours of Thursday and he has already reunited with his family.

Though it was not immediately stated if the N60million demanded by his abductors was paid before his release.

Meanwhile the Commissioner who confirmed his release Thursday in a statement he personally signed, thanked Governor Hyacinth Alia, security agencies and his colleagues for ensuring that he regained his freedom.

While reiterating that his ordeal would not deter him from serving the state, Mr. Abo said, “I appreciate all the efforts and prayers that have culminated in my safe release and reunion with my family and society.

“I wish that my ordeal will lead to renewed efforts to tackle both internal and external security challenges in the state and I call for the cooperation of everyone in the task ahead.

“May I assure that I remain determined more than ever to effectively utilize the platform which Governor Alia has offered to me to serve the people of the state as a member of the Benue State Executive Council with renewed vigor.

“I particularly express appreciation to the entire staff of my Ministry and its parastatals as well as others within and outside the state for the unrelenting prayers and I enjoin them to continue to pray for my success and that of the entire Alia Administration.” (www.naija247news.com).