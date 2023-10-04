Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

You Should’ve Saved Nigeria From Embarrassment – Ezekwesili Slams President Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 4,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili has criticized President Bola Tinubu after the Chicago State University released his academic records.

Ezekwesili said Tinubu should have saved Nigeria from embarrassment by voluntarily asking CSU to publish his academic records.

She noted that such would have been less traumatic and exemplary.

In a post on X, the former minister lamented that Nigerian leaders detest transparency.

According to Ezekwesili: “How so much easier it would have been for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to have saved the country and people the embarrassment of this Chicago State University -CSU court case by instantly and voluntarily asking the institution to publish his academic credentials!

“How difficult could that have been?

“How so less traumatic such exemplary disclosure to remove all doubts would have been for Nigerians.

“Like most Nigerians, it is profoundly embarrassing to field mocking questions on this matter that strikes at the heart of our National Integrity from foreigners.

“Our Public Leaders of a certain genre despise Transparency and yet it is an antidote to fiascos like this one.

“As Citizens, at the end of the 2023 electoral process that follows the judgement by the Nigerian Supreme Court @SupremeCourtNg, our work is cut out for us to uncompromisingly demand a root and branch reform of the entire Electoral @inecnigeria and Judicial Systems @njcNig.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Tinubu’s economic reforms need to regain momentum
Next article
FG announces N75 billion interest-free loan for market women
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock Market Gains N213bn, All Share Index grows by 0.59%

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

NASS Commends FG, Labour Unions For Averting Planned Nationwide Strike

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 4,2023. The National Assembly has commended the Federal Government...

Nigeria President ‘Tinubu Applied To Chicago University As Male’ – Registrar Tells Court

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 4,2023. The Chicago State University, CSU, has confirmed that...

FG announces N75 billion interest-free loan for market women

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Betta Edu, the Minister of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stock Market Gains N213bn, All Share Index grows by 0.59%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

NASS Commends FG, Labour Unions For Averting Planned Nationwide Strike

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 4,2023. The National Assembly has commended the Federal Government...

Nigeria President ‘Tinubu Applied To Chicago University As Male’ – Registrar Tells Court

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 4,2023. The Chicago State University, CSU, has confirmed that...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights