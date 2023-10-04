Wagner ReGrouped: Key takeaways of Putin’s New Leader for ‘Volunteer Battalions

Key Takeaways:

1. Putin’s decision to organize “volunteer battalions” involving the Wagner mercenary group in Ukraine raises questions about the group’s future under a new leadership figure.

2. The article begins with the discovery of a highly intoxicated Wagner officer, Andrei Troshev, in 2017, carrying substantial cash, maps of Syria, and tent purchase documents meant for Russian forces in support of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad.

3. Troshev, known as “Sedoy” (“Grey-haired”), shares a background typical of many Wagner security personnel, including service in the Soviet-Afghan war and work in the St Petersburg police force.

4. In 2018, Troshev and Prigozhin ordered a disastrous attack in Syria, leading to a clash with US forces and Syrian opposition. Surprisingly, Troshev received the Hero of Russia medal for his service in Syria.

5. Disputes over contracts within Wagner led to a mutiny, causing the group to leave Ukraine and fragment. Some veterans found employment in smaller private armies, while others sought refuge in Belarus and African nations, trading security services for resources.

6. The Kremlin opted not to reintegrate entire Wagner units into Ukrainian conflicts due to Prigozhin’s conflicts with Russian military authorities. Instead, former Wagner veterans are being utilized to provide tactical expertise to Russian formations.

7. Troshev is tasked with forming these “volunteer battalions” involving Wagner fighters, despite doubts about his reputation within the group.

8. Prigozhin’s son, Pavel, is negotiating with the Russian national guard to deploy Wagner to Ukraine without contracts, operating under a distinct insignia while retaining centralized control under Russia’s general staff of armed forces.

9. The Kremlin is pressuring Wagner fighters in Africa to join Ukrainian service by blocking supply chains.

10. Recent reports suggest the return of about 500 Wagner fighters to Ukraine, although this is unlikely to significantly impact the ongoing conflict, given their dispersion among various Russian units.