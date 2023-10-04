Unilorin TV station to hit the airwaves.

October 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Prof. Wahab Egbewole, says the institution’s television station will soon hit the airwaves.

The VC made this known on Wednesday while receiving a delegation of the Kwara Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), led by a newly elected Council member, Dr Saudat Abdulbaqi.

The vice chancellor disclosed that the arrangement towards the establishment of Unilorin television had reached an advanced stage, adding that he is thinking of visiting other universities’ television stations to learn from their experiences.

He expressed the conviction that the operation of the proposed television station would enhance the university’s visibility and boost its alluring image further.

The vice chancellor congratulated Abdulbaqi on her recent election as a member of the NIPR Council, saying that the university is very proud of her professional accomplishments.

Egbewole expressed optimism that Abdulbaqi’s tenure would be very successful.

He justified the university’s involvement in championing the cause of its staff members in the NIPR, saying that the institution will continue to encourage staff members in their career development.

Egbewole assured the university’s NIPR staff members of management’s support for their development needs, particularly in sponsoring interested members to NIPR training and development programmes.

He, therefore, urged them to continue to represent and promote the image of the university, adding that public relations ultimately hinged on perceptions, which can shape reality.

The vice chancellor said that he anticipated increased NIPR activities on the campus and in Kwara at large, hoping to see Unilorin staff members playing more significant roles at the national level of the NIPR.

Earlier, Abdulbaqi lauded the vice chancellor for the support extended to her before, during and after her election as a member of the NIPR Council.

She added that she was encouraged and motivated by Egbewole to give her all to the bid, which eventually turned out to be very successful. (www.naija247news.com).