Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee Recovers After Collapsing During Senate Screening

Balarabe Abbas Lawal, a nominee for a ministerial position, faced a sudden health scare during his Senate screening on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The nominee, who had been addressing the Senate for approximately 15 minutes, collapsed to the chamber floor. Fortunately, medical personnel swiftly attended to him, managing to resuscitate him after his alarming collapse.

Sources within the Senate have revealed that the incident was attributed to severe exhaustion, underscoring the intense nature of the scrutiny faced by ministerial nominees.

Following the episode, the Senate temporarily adjourned for a closed-door session while efforts to stabilize Lawal continued within the chamber. Eventually, an ambulance transported the ministerial nominee out of the Senate chamber for further medical attention.

Despite this concerning incident, the screening process resumed, with Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State stepping forward as the third nominee to face the Senate’s scrutiny.

Balarabe Abbas Lawal was one of three new ministerial nominees undergoing screening by the Senate, alongside Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Mr. Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State. Lawal, who was the second nominee to be screened that day, expressed his extensive experience in government, highlighting his tenure as Secretary to the Government on three separate occasions since 2015. He emphasized his dedication to bringing his wealth of experience to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Lawal’s collapse served as a poignant moment during the screening process, underscoring the rigorous nature of these evaluations for prospective ministers.