Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee Recovers After Collapsing During Senate Screening

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Balarabe Abbas Lawal, a nominee for a ministerial position, faced a sudden health scare during his Senate screening on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The nominee, who had been addressing the Senate for approximately 15 minutes, collapsed to the chamber floor. Fortunately, medical personnel swiftly attended to him, managing to resuscitate him after his alarming collapse.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sources within the Senate have revealed that the incident was attributed to severe exhaustion, underscoring the intense nature of the scrutiny faced by ministerial nominees.

Following the episode, the Senate temporarily adjourned for a closed-door session while efforts to stabilize Lawal continued within the chamber. Eventually, an ambulance transported the ministerial nominee out of the Senate chamber for further medical attention.

Despite this concerning incident, the screening process resumed, with Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State stepping forward as the third nominee to face the Senate’s scrutiny.

Balarabe Abbas Lawal was one of three new ministerial nominees undergoing screening by the Senate, alongside Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Mr. Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State. Lawal, who was the second nominee to be screened that day, expressed his extensive experience in government, highlighting his tenure as Secretary to the Government on three separate occasions since 2015. He emphasized his dedication to bringing his wealth of experience to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Lawal’s collapse served as a poignant moment during the screening process, underscoring the rigorous nature of these evaluations for prospective ministers.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee Collapses During Senate Screening
Next article
Senate Confirms Three New Ministerial Nominees Following President Tinubu’s Request
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Unilorin TV station to hit the airwaves.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin...

Tunisia detains Abir Moussi, prominent opponent of president

News Wire -
TUNIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tunisia's public prosecutor detained...

Potential UniAbuja students must undertake drug test before admission – VC

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, the Vice Chancellor,...

Fitch suggests further devaluation of Naira to US dollar as Nigeria’s economic crisis worsens

Godwin Okafor -
Fitch Ratings Inc. has raised concerns about the Nigerian...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unilorin TV station to hit the airwaves.

Education 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin...

Tunisia detains Abir Moussi, prominent opponent of president

Democracy Africa 0
TUNIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tunisia's public prosecutor detained...

Potential UniAbuja students must undertake drug test before admission – VC

Education 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, the Vice Chancellor,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights