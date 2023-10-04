Menu
Political parties

Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee Collapses During Senate Screening

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In a dramatic turn of events, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, a ministerial nominee hailing from Kaduna State, collapsed during his screening session in the Senate on Wednesday. The incident triggered a flurry of activity within the chamber as lawmakers rushed to his aid.

Lawal, one of three new ministerial nominees under review, had been speaking for several minutes before suddenly falling to the floor. Medical personnel were promptly summoned to resuscitate him.

The other nominees facing the Senate’s scrutiny are Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Mr. Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State.

The unfortunate episode occurred after Lawal had completed his presentation to the lawmakers. Senator Sunday Marshal, representing Kaduna South, was addressing the chamber, expressing no objections to Lawal’s nomination when the nominee collapsed.

Following the incident, the Senate convened a closed-door session while efforts were made to revive Lawal, who remained inside the chamber.

Lawal had earlier emphasized his extensive experience in government, having served as Secretary to the Government three times from 2015 up to the present. He expressed his intent to bring his wealth of experience to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In his words, “I want to bring this experience to wherever I find myself in the new cabinet of the president. I want to express my gratitude to all of you for listening, and I also want to extend my sincere thanks to the President of the Senate for allowing me to stand before the chambers.”

