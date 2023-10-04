Tinubu’s certificate: We don’t have time for frivolous issues – Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar

Oct 4,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has said the Federal government will not be wasting its time to address the controversy surrounding the release of the certificate of President Tinubu by the Chicago State University CSU.

While speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday, October 4, Tuggar said the controversy does not cast a shadow on some of the recent international engagements that the president has had.

There is a tendency to always try to distract and detain people on such frivolous issues as opposed to facing the major issues of development. We don’t have time to waste on that,” he said

He argued that a former president, Muhammadu Buhari, experienced a similar controversy over his academic qualifications.

Nobody is wasting time about certificate qualification for somebody who has been a governor of a state, served two terms, and has been on the national stage as a politician. You remember that (former) President Buhari had to go through the same thing, where people were actually questioning whether he went to secondary school or not. Someone who had classmates was the captain; he was a head boy,” he said

The minister claimed that none of the foreign leaders and international meetings the president has attended and interacted with have shown interest in the saga.

“The foreign leaders that we’ve been engaging and the international organizations clearly are disinterested in wasting time on such. We pay no mind to that,” Tuggar stated.

He added that, as a result of the critical situation the nation is in right now, Nigerians should not be upset by the certification and instead should concentrate on development, adding that the nation’s population is growing at a rate of 3% annually.

”The economic challenges we are facing – we shouldn’t be wasting time about whether some certificate, whether there is a T missing or an I hasn’t been dotted. That shouldn’t be our primary focus at the moment,” he said.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, had approached the US District Court in Northern Illinois to compel the Chicago State University (CSU), to release President Bola Tinubu’s academic records, arguing that it would boost his suit challenging the President’s election in the February 25 presidential poll. The PDP candidate had requested the documents for use in Nigerian courts to support his argument that Tinubu forged a certificate he claimed to have obtained from CSU in 1979 and submitted to Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for the 2023 presidential election.

A United States Court ordered the CSU on October 1 to release President Bola Tinubu’s academic records to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar by Tuesday,October 3. The university, on Monday, October 2, released to Atiku’s legal team, a cache of documents connected to President Tinubu’s education at the institution and copies of certificates with redacted names issued to other persons about the same time the Nigerian president finished from the school in 1979.

It also contained Mr Tinubu’s admission records, and a letter dated 27 June 2022 confirming that he attended the university from August 1977 to June 1979 majoring in accounting.

The letter said Mr Tinubu was awarded Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Honours on 22 June 1979.(www.naija247news.com)