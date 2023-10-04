Thirty drowns as boat capsizes in Kebbi

October 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A fresh boat accident which occurred in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State, has reportedly claimed the lives of 30 people.

Chairman of Yauri LGA, Bala Yauri who confirmed the incident, told Voice of America that efforts are in top gear by local divers to locate the corpses of the passengers who drowned in the river.

Yauri said:

“From the information I gathered, more than fifty persons were involved in the accident while some of them escaped but as of now that I am talking to you, over thirty of them as still trapped in the river.

“We have mobilised the local divers to try and locate bodies of the victims for proper evacuation and possibly befitting burials in accordance with Islamic rights.

“The boat as I heard carried passengers who are mostly traders from either Niger State or Kebbi State alongside foodstuffs for sell before the unfortunate incident”

An eyewitness, Alhaji Sani Yauri said the accident was caused by a heavy wind which resulted in the driver losing control of the boat.

Sani said:

“I was there when the incident happened, it was as a result of heavy wind which resulted in the driver of the boat losing control and it capsized immediately”. (www.naija247news.com).