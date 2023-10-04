Terrorists Invade,Kidnaps Five Female Varsity Students in Katsina

October 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Katsina State Police Command, has confirmed the kidnap of five female students of the Federal University Dutsinma, (FUDMA) in Katsina by unknown gunmen.

ASP Abubakar Aliyu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said that the terrorists’ invaded “resident of the students” behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial School, Dutsinma.

Aliyu said that the incident occurred at about 2 a.m., on Wednesday.

According to reports, both male and female students are living off-campus due to insecurity

He said that the police have arrested one person suspected to be supplying information to the terrorists who abducted the students.

The spokesman said that efforts are on to rescue the victims unhurt.(www.naija247news.com).