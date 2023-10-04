Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Terrorists Invade,Kidnaps Five Female Varsity Students in Katsina

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Katsina State Police Command, has confirmed the kidnap of five female students of the Federal University Dutsinma, (FUDMA) in Katsina by unknown gunmen.

ASP Abubakar Aliyu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said that the terrorists’ invaded “resident of the students” behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial School, Dutsinma.

Aliyu said that the incident occurred at about 2 a.m., on Wednesday.

According to reports, both male and female students are living off-campus due to insecurity

He said that the police have arrested one person suspected to be supplying information to the terrorists who abducted the students.

The spokesman said that efforts are on to rescue the victims unhurt.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Thirty drowns as boat capsizes in Kebbi
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Thirty drowns as boat capsizes in Kebbi

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A fresh boat accident which occurred...

Benue Police Officer dismissed for raping 16-year-old girl in police detention

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Benue has...

Naira Appreciates to N745/$1 at Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US...

APC suspends Kogi guber campaign

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 4,2023. The All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended its...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Thirty drowns as boat capsizes in Kebbi

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A fresh boat accident which occurred...

Benue Police Officer dismissed for raping 16-year-old girl in police detention

Nigeria Police Force 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Benue has...

Naira Appreciates to N745/$1 at Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights