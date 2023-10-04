Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Teenager jailed 8 months for stealing laptop, 2 cellphones

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kaduna, Oct. 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a teenager, Kefas Dauda, to eight months imprisonment for stealing a laptop and two cellphones.

Dauda who resides in Barnawa area Kaduna is charged with trespass and theft.

Magistrates Ibrahim Emmanuel, who sentenced Dauda after he pleaded guilty to the charge gave him no option of fine.

He also ordered the convict to pay N237,450 as compensation to Williams Timothy,the complainant, or the stolen phones

The magistrate said that the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in the act.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that the case was reported on Sept. 29, at the Barnawa Police station by the complainant.

Leo said Dauda went to the complainant’s house and stole his official laptop valued at N450,000, he also went to another house and stole two phones valued at N225, 000.

He added that in sometime in July of the same year, Dauda also trespassed into the house of one Shehu Hassan in the same community and stole his plasma television valued at N84,000.

The prosecutor said that all phones and television stolen by Dauda were sold to one Raymond now at large.

“He was caught in the community with the laptop which was returned to the owner, but the phones and television were already sold, ” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Sections 98 and 217 the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Congo opposition leader Katumbi signs up for presidential race
Next article
Civil servant, tricycle rider docked for allegedly fighting in public
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Civil servant, tricycle rider docked for allegedly fighting in public

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Oct. 4, 2023. A civil servant and a tricycle...

Congo opposition leader Katumbi signs up for presidential race

News Wire -
KINSHASA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Congolese opposition leader Moise...

Nigerians On Social Media Urge Supreme Court To Sack, Jail Tinubu Over Forged Certificate

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 4,2023. Nigerians have mandated the Supreme Court to sack...

Tinubu’s certificate: We don’t have time for frivolous issues – Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 4,2023. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Civil servant, tricycle rider docked for allegedly fighting in public

Law and Order 0
Abuja, Oct. 4, 2023. A civil servant and a tricycle...

Congo opposition leader Katumbi signs up for presidential race

Democracy Africa 0
KINSHASA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Congolese opposition leader Moise...

Nigerians On Social Media Urge Supreme Court To Sack, Jail Tinubu Over Forged Certificate

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 4,2023. Nigerians have mandated the Supreme Court to sack...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights