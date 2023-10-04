Teenager jailed 8 months for stealing laptop, 2 cellphones

Kaduna, Oct. 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a teenager, Kefas Dauda, to eight months imprisonment for stealing a laptop and two cellphones.

Dauda who resides in Barnawa area Kaduna is charged with trespass and theft.

Magistrates Ibrahim Emmanuel, who sentenced Dauda after he pleaded guilty to the charge gave him no option of fine.

He also ordered the convict to pay N237,450 as compensation to Williams Timothy,the complainant, or the stolen phones

The magistrate said that the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in the act.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that the case was reported on Sept. 29, at the Barnawa Police station by the complainant.

Leo said Dauda went to the complainant’s house and stole his official laptop valued at N450,000, he also went to another house and stole two phones valued at N225, 000.

He added that in sometime in July of the same year, Dauda also trespassed into the house of one Shehu Hassan in the same community and stole his plasma television valued at N84,000.

The prosecutor said that all phones and television stolen by Dauda were sold to one Raymond now at large.

“He was caught in the community with the laptop which was returned to the owner, but the phones and television were already sold, ” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Sections 98 and 217 the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.(www.naija247news.com)