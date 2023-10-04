Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Gains N213bn, All Share Index grows by 0.59%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday bounced back from five sessions of loses, as the All Share Index grew by 0.59% to close at 66,770.97 points from the previous close of 66,382.14 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.59% to close at N36.544 trillion from the previous close of N36.331 trillion, thereby gaining N213 billion.

An aggregate of 364 million units of shares were traded in 7,537 deals, valued at 3.85 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 24 equities emerged as gainers against 27 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

BUACEMENT led the gainers chart with 9.94% growth, closing at N94.00 from the previous close of N85.50.

BETAGLAS, FTN COCOA and OANDO also grew their share prices by 9.93%, 9.93% and 9.55% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Linkage Assurance led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.72 from the previous close of N0.80.

CWG and Redstar Express among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.94% and 9.86% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 33 million units of its shares in 216 deals, valued at N272 million.

OANDO traded about 26 million units of its shares in 277 deals, valued at N219 million.

GTCO traded about 21 million units of its shares in 450 deals, valued at N752.7 million. (www.naija247news.com).

