Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Senate Confirms Three New Ministerial Nominees Following President Tinubu’s Request

By: The Editor

Date:

In a swift response to President Bola Tinubu’s recent request, the Senate has granted confirmation to three additional ministerial nominees. These new additions to the cabinet include Jamila Ibrahim from Kwara State, Balarabe Lawal from Kaduna State, and Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State. Their confirmation supplements the previous approval of 45 ministerial nominees by the Red Chamber in August.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Tinubu’s formal communication to the Senate, seeking confirmation for these nominees, paved the way for their review and approval.

The confirmation process unfolded efficiently, with Senate President Godwill Akpabio initiating a voice vote approximately two and a half hours after the session commenced on Wednesday at 1 pm. The senators unanimously voted in favor of confirming these nominees, demonstrating their support for the President’s choices.

During the proceedings, a dramatic incident occurred as nominee Balarabe Lawal, hailing from Kaduna State, collapsed immediately after concluding his introduction. This unexpected event prompted swift action from those present as they rushed to provide assistance. Although Lawal was unable to field questions following this incident, the Senate proceeded to confirm his nomination. Fortunately, he was revived shortly afterward, reassuring everyone of his well-being.

The Senate’s prompt action in confirming these new ministerial nominees reflects its commitment to addressing the country’s governance needs and ensuring a robust executive branch to serve the nation effectively.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee Recovers After Collapsing During Senate Screening
Next article
Fitch suggests further devaluation of Naira to US dollar as Nigeria’s economic crisis worsens
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Unilorin TV station to hit the airwaves.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin...

Tunisia detains Abir Moussi, prominent opponent of president

News Wire -
TUNIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tunisia's public prosecutor detained...

Potential UniAbuja students must undertake drug test before admission – VC

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, the Vice Chancellor,...

Fitch suggests further devaluation of Naira to US dollar as Nigeria’s economic crisis worsens

Godwin Okafor -
Fitch Ratings Inc. has raised concerns about the Nigerian...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unilorin TV station to hit the airwaves.

Education 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin...

Tunisia detains Abir Moussi, prominent opponent of president

Democracy Africa 0
TUNIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tunisia's public prosecutor detained...

Potential UniAbuja students must undertake drug test before admission – VC

Education 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, the Vice Chancellor,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights