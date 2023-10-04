Senate Confirms Three New Ministerial Nominees Following President Tinubu’s Request

In a swift response to President Bola Tinubu’s recent request, the Senate has granted confirmation to three additional ministerial nominees. These new additions to the cabinet include Jamila Ibrahim from Kwara State, Balarabe Lawal from Kaduna State, and Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State. Their confirmation supplements the previous approval of 45 ministerial nominees by the Red Chamber in August.

President Tinubu’s formal communication to the Senate, seeking confirmation for these nominees, paved the way for their review and approval.

The confirmation process unfolded efficiently, with Senate President Godwill Akpabio initiating a voice vote approximately two and a half hours after the session commenced on Wednesday at 1 pm. The senators unanimously voted in favor of confirming these nominees, demonstrating their support for the President’s choices.

During the proceedings, a dramatic incident occurred as nominee Balarabe Lawal, hailing from Kaduna State, collapsed immediately after concluding his introduction. This unexpected event prompted swift action from those present as they rushed to provide assistance. Although Lawal was unable to field questions following this incident, the Senate proceeded to confirm his nomination. Fortunately, he was revived shortly afterward, reassuring everyone of his well-being.

The Senate’s prompt action in confirming these new ministerial nominees reflects its commitment to addressing the country’s governance needs and ensuring a robust executive branch to serve the nation effectively.