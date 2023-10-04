“Scrutiny on British Army’s Actions in Kenya: Impact on Strategic Relations”

The British Army’s conduct in Kenya has come under scrutiny, raising questions about its defense partnership and historical influence in the region. The investigation launched by the Kenyan government in August into allegations of misconduct by the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) has brought to light a range of issues, including murder, sexual abuse, and environmental damage. This marks the first comprehensive examination of the British Army’s activities in Kenya since the country gained independence from the UK in 1963.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The inquiry, led by the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Defense, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations, invites the public to submit petitions regarding alleged army crimes. Investigations are set to commence in October, with the final report expected by the year’s end.

The implications of this investigation extend beyond the immediate concerns of misconduct. The UK’s relationship with Kenya has a deep-rooted history. After gaining independence, Kenya maintained bilateral security agreements with Britain, with British officers holding key positions in the Kenyan armed forces. This partnership continues today, with Kenyan officers receiving training in the UK and the United States.

Kenya’s strategic importance to the UK cannot be overstated. British troops operate in Kenya under a Defense Cooperation Agreement, signed in 2015 and extended in 2021. The Nanyuki military base, located north of Nairobi, serves as Britain’s largest military facility in Africa. Joint military exercises between the British Army and the Kenya Defense Force are common, involving thousands of troops.

However, concerns arise about the benefits Kenya receives from this cooperation. Despite hosting British military sites and training areas, the financial allocation from London to Nairobi for defense remains relatively low. Such investment is incongruent with the extent of military engagement, raising questions about the fairness of the partnership.

Furthermore, despite the training and support provided, Kenya faces ongoing security challenges, particularly from the terrorist group al-Shabab. This raises doubts about the effectiveness of Kenyan forces in safeguarding their territory.

Growing discontent within Kenya regarding the military partnership with the UK has led to calls for a review. The cooperation agreement was not ratified until April 2023 due to opposition and concerns about its terms.

The BATUK investigation was prompted by complaints from local residents and authorities in Laikipia County. The British Army’s activities have left behind unexploded explosives, endangering local communities. Concerns also extend to the use of white phosphorus during military exercises, leading to health issues for local residents. Additionally, British soldiers have faced allegations of sexual abuse, with one high-profile case involving the murder of a Kenyan woman in 2012.

The prolonged presence of British soldiers in Kenya has revived memories of the Mau-Mau rebellion, fostering perceptions of Britain as a colonial power. This has implications for Kenya’s sovereignty and independence.

Kenya’s strategic location in East Africa, with access to the Horn of Africa and the Indian Ocean, makes it a focal point for external actors. The Western military presence in Kenya, including US Africa Command troops stationed in Manda Bay, is aimed at countering terrorist threats. China’s significant investments in Kenya’s infrastructure and military-technical cooperation underscore the country’s importance. However, Kenya’s current president, William Ruto, seeks to diversify foreign relations and reduce dependence on China by engaging more with the West.

The BATUK investigation sends a crucial signal to Britain, indicating that the UK’s broader ambitions in the region and globally could be at risk. As Kenya weighs its options and addresses internal concerns, the future of the UK’s military presence in Africa remains uncertain.

By Andrei Shelkovnikov, expert with the Center for African Studies, HSE University.