“Russia Emerges as Primary Oil Supplier to Chana”

Russian oil companies, including Lukoil and Gazpromneft, have become the primary crude oil suppliers to Ghana, marking a significant development in the country’s energy trade, as reported by business daily Kommersant.

In September, two tankers transported Arctic-grade crude oil to Ghana’s oil refinery in Tema, totaling 1 million barrels, according to data from energy analytics firm Kpler. This marked a notable shift in Ghana’s oil supply, as Russia had not exported crude to the West African nation since at least 2018. The previous spring, Russia had initiated its exports with an initial delivery of 600,000 barrels of Siberian Light crude.

Ghana, while a minor oil-exporting country, is located alongside sub-Saharan Africa’s major oil suppliers, Nigeria and Angola. Over the past six months, Ghana’s oil exports have averaged around 140,000 barrels per day. With increased shipments of Russian oil, Ghana appears poised to expand its role as a regional oil supplier.

Bloomberg had previously reported that one of the Russian cargos was acquired by Platon Gas Oil Ghana, a facility adjacent to the Tema refinery. This facility, constructed as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative by the Sentuo Group, will have the capacity to process approximately 40,000 barrels per day during its initial phase, with plans to increase production to 100,000 barrels per day upon the completion of a second construction phase in January 2024.

Western sanctions on Russian oil and petroleum products have redirected Russia’s energy exports, with India and China emerging as major buyers. Additionally, European consumers have sought indirect purchases of sanctioned oil through countries unaffected by the ban, bypassing their own restrictions.

Even before the recent oil shipments, Ghana had established itself as West Africa’s top buyer of Russian petroleum products. Since March, Ghana has procured 200,000 tons of diesel and received cargoes of naphtha and gasoline in September, according to Kpler.

Russian companies are also exploring opportunities for crude oil extraction in West Africa. Lukoil, for example, holds a 38% stake in the deep-water Tano project in Ghana’s offshore zone, which is estimated to contain between 450-550 million barrels of oil. Initially operated by Norway’s Aker with a 50% share, the project changed hands as Aker halted exploration due to concerns over anti-Russia sanctions. In the spring of 2023, the Africa Finance Corp. acquired Aker’s share in the project.