“Russia-Africa Trade Flourishes: Egypt Leads the Way”

Trade between Russia and African nations has surged, with a remarkable 43.5% increase during the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year, according to a report by the Russian Economy Ministry cited by business daily RBK.

In monetary terms, this substantial boost in trade has resulted in a trade volume of $15.5 billion. Notably, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and Libya have emerged as Russia’s top trading partners on the continent.

Russia’s Economy Minister, Maksim Reshetnikov, emphasized the significance of this growth, stating, “Africa has a rich resource base, but lacks production technologies; Russian expertise in developing deposits and extracting minerals is indispensable.” He also highlighted the increasing demand for Russian experience in urbanization, construction of infrastructure, such as houses, roads, railways, ports, oil and gas pipelines, and utility networks.

Earlier this year, Minister Reshetnikov had projected that Russia’s trade with Africa would double by the year 2030, signifying the nation’s growing engagement with the continent.

In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin disclosed that the total trade turnover between Russia and Africa had reached $18 billion. Simultaneously, the Federation Council reported that Russian exports to African nations amounted to $14.8 billion. The major components of Russian exports to the continent include machinery and equipment, chemical products, and food, collectively constituting over 50% of the exported goods.

The Bank of Russia’s data indicated a notable shift in payment currencies, with 12.7% of Russian exports to Africa being conducted in rubles in July 2023. Additionally, nearly 79% of payments were made in “other currencies,” primarily the Chinese yuan, a significant increase from the 39% recorded in June 2023. This shift underscores the diversification and strengthening of financial ties between Russia and African nations.