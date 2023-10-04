“President Tinubu Nominates Three New Ministers for Senate Confirmation”

President Bola Tinubu has submitted a letter to the Senate, requesting confirmation for three ministerial nominees. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this during the legislative session on Tuesday. The nominees in question are Balarabe Abbas Lawal from Kaduna State, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State, and Mr. Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In August 2023, the Senate had previously vetted and approved 45 ministerial nominees while rejecting three, most notably former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Stella Okotete from Delta State and Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State were the other two nominees who were not confirmed. During the screening, Senator Sunday Karimi from Kogi West had expressed concerns regarding a “serious petition” against El-Rufai, citing potential security, unity, and national cohesion issues.

Karimi acknowledged El-Rufai’s past accomplishments in various roles, including his tenure as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and his two terms as Governor of Kaduna State. However, the petition’s concerns raised during the screening process prompted further deliberation.