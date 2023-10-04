“President Ruto Reshuffles Cabinet, Merges Foreign Affairs for Efficiency”

Kenya’s President William Ruto carried out a significant cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, affecting eight key positions. Notably, he merged the foreign affairs ministry into the office of the chief minister, citing the need to improve performance and align with the administration’s goals. This move follows a series of nationwide protests prompted by rising living costs and tax increases during Ruto’s tenure since August 2022.

Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua was reassigned to the ministry of tourism and wildlife, while Trade Minister Moses Kiarie Kuria took on a new role in the ministry of public service. The foreign affairs portfolio now falls under the responsibility of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Alfred Mutua had previously represented Kenya in its commitment to contribute 1,000 police officers to a multinational security mission in Haiti, authorized by the United Nations to combat violent gangs in the capital of the Caribbean nation.

Ruto’s rise to power was fueled by a promise to advocate for the interests of struggling “hustlers,” but his critics have pointed to tax hikes on essential goods like petrol and housing as detrimental to Kenyans already grappling with financial hardships.