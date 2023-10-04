Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

“President Ruto Reshuffles Cabinet, Merges Foreign Affairs for Efficiency”

By: News Wire

Date:

Kenya’s President William Ruto carried out a significant cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, affecting eight key positions. Notably, he merged the foreign affairs ministry into the office of the chief minister, citing the need to improve performance and align with the administration’s goals. This move follows a series of nationwide protests prompted by rising living costs and tax increases during Ruto’s tenure since August 2022.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua was reassigned to the ministry of tourism and wildlife, while Trade Minister Moses Kiarie Kuria took on a new role in the ministry of public service. The foreign affairs portfolio now falls under the responsibility of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Alfred Mutua had previously represented Kenya in its commitment to contribute 1,000 police officers to a multinational security mission in Haiti, authorized by the United Nations to combat violent gangs in the capital of the Caribbean nation.

Ruto’s rise to power was fueled by a promise to advocate for the interests of struggling “hustlers,” but his critics have pointed to tax hikes on essential goods like petrol and housing as detrimental to Kenyans already grappling with financial hardships.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Man who wore mask to rape neighbour’s wife arrested in Adamawa
Next article
“Global Bond Market Turmoil Eases Amid Relief Rally After Initial Surge”
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Developing Economies faces debt crunch as Nigeria’s Foreign Debt Spikes, Naira Weakens as Dollar Shortages lingers

Godwin Okafor -
New York, Oct 4 - High-interest rates, growing...

“Global Bond Market Turmoil Eases Amid Relief Rally After Initial Surge”

News Wire -
In a recent bond market turmoil, global yields surged...

Man who wore mask to rape neighbour’s wife arrested in Adamawa

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command Adamawa, has confirmed the...

15 Year old boy goes missing in Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 15-year-old boy has gone missing...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Developing Economies faces debt crunch as Nigeria’s Foreign Debt Spikes, Naira Weakens as Dollar Shortages lingers

News Analysis 0
New York, Oct 4 - High-interest rates, growing...

“Global Bond Market Turmoil Eases Amid Relief Rally After Initial Surge”

Bonds 0
In a recent bond market turmoil, global yields surged...

Man who wore mask to rape neighbour’s wife arrested in Adamawa

CrimeWatch 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command Adamawa, has confirmed the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights