Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

Potential UniAbuja students must undertake drug test before admission – VC

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, the Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, has said that students who intend to study in the university must undertake and present a drug test before admission.

Mr. Na’allah, who made this known at the 27th Pre- Convocation briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, said the institution is working with NDLEA to help students involved in drug abuse and to rehabilitate them.

He said the drug status of students is important in order to help students to be free from drugs.

However, he said the students would not be sent out from school if involved in drug abuse, but rather be rehabilitated in collaboration with the NDLEA. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fitch suggests further devaluation of Naira to US dollar as Nigeria’s economic crisis worsens
Next article
Tunisia detains Abir Moussi, prominent opponent of president
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Unilorin TV station to hit the airwaves.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin...

Tunisia detains Abir Moussi, prominent opponent of president

News Wire -
TUNIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tunisia's public prosecutor detained...

Fitch suggests further devaluation of Naira to US dollar as Nigeria’s economic crisis worsens

Godwin Okafor -
Fitch Ratings Inc. has raised concerns about the Nigerian...

Senate Confirms Three New Ministerial Nominees Following President Tinubu’s Request

The Editor -
In a swift response to President Bola Tinubu's recent...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unilorin TV station to hit the airwaves.

Education 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin...

Tunisia detains Abir Moussi, prominent opponent of president

Democracy Africa 0
TUNIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tunisia's public prosecutor detained...

Fitch suggests further devaluation of Naira to US dollar as Nigeria’s economic crisis worsens

Analysis 0
Fitch Ratings Inc. has raised concerns about the Nigerian...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights