Potential UniAbuja students must undertake drug test before admission – VC

October 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, the Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, has said that students who intend to study in the university must undertake and present a drug test before admission.

Mr. Na’allah, who made this known at the 27th Pre- Convocation briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, said the institution is working with NDLEA to help students involved in drug abuse and to rehabilitate them.

He said the drug status of students is important in order to help students to be free from drugs.

However, he said the students would not be sent out from school if involved in drug abuse, but rather be rehabilitated in collaboration with the NDLEA. (www.naija247news.com).