Church News

Pope Francis Hints at Possible Blessing of Same-Sex Marriages

By: Naija247news

Date:

Pope Francis, known for his efforts to reform the Catholic Church since taking office in 2013, has suggested a potential path for clerics to bless same-sex couples, a practice currently unrecognized by the Holy See but adopted in countries like Germany and Belgium.

While reaffirming the Church’s recognition of marriage solely between a man and a woman, the Pope emphasized the importance of avoiding a judgmental stance, advocating for “pastoral prudence.”

The Pope’s comments came as he inaugurated a major congress addressing the future of the Catholic Church, pledging inclusivity despite tensions with conservative factions, particularly regarding LGBTQ rights and divorce.

This assembly of the Synod of Bishops, held after an unprecedented two-year global consultation, will also delve into topics such as women deacons and priestly celibacy during its four-week duration in Rome.

Pope Francis stressed a welcoming attitude in his opening address, emphasizing the need for the Church to adapt to evolving social norms and demographics. He cautioned against rigidity, hoping that the forum would steer clear of political battles and ideological conflicts, emphasizing a focus on walking together in the spirit of Jesus.

However, prior to the assembly, five conservative cardinals raised concerns and called on Pope Francis to reaffirm Catholic doctrine on the treatment of gay couples and the ordination of women, citing potential confusion and error.

Expectations for the synod are high, given its diverse representation, including nuns and laywomen participating in General Assembly consultations and voting for the first time in the Church’s history. While no concrete decisions are anticipated soon, the consultations have revealed differing perspectives between national Churches and between them and the Vatican.

"Abia State Govt Calls for Thorough Probe into Allegations Against Governor Otti"
Four Arrested in Connection with Murder of Former Customary Court of Appeal President
About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

