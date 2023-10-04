Nigerians On Social Media Urge Supreme Court To Sack, Jail Tinubu Over Forged Certificate

Oct 4,2023.

Nigerians have mandated the Supreme Court to sack President Bola Tinubu. This followed revelations that the Chicago State University certificate that President Bola Tinubu presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission was forged. Social media users asked the apex court to sack and jail Tinubu. Prolonged legal tussle on Mr Tinubu’s controversial academic record reached a crescendo after CSU, in a deposition on Tuesday, revealed that it did not issue the certificate Mr Tinubu presented to Nigeria’s electoral body. Caleb Westberg, the CSU registrar, said Mr Tinubu’s certificate, dated June 22, 1979, and tendered to INEC on June 17, 2022, was not issued by the school, and its administrators could, therefore, not be able to authenticate its source, Peoples Gazette reported.

CSU’s disposition has sparked reactions among social media users, with many calling for Mr Tinubu’s ouster in line with the Nigerian Constitution. Section 137 (1)(j) of the Nigerian Constitution (amended in 2010) specifically stated that no one would be legitimately elected president of Nigeria if the person “has presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission.” Citing the Nigerian Constitution, a lawyer, Abdul Mahmood, on X said, “The CSU DEPOSITIONS have finally shown that the certificate, dated June 22, 1979, BAT submitted to INEC on June 17, 2022, was NOT issued by the University.

“With Tinubu having submitted a forged certificate to INEC, a specious part of the BAT certificate conundrum will now be addressed by the Supreme Court and with specific regards to Section 137(1)(j) of the Constitution, 1999: ‘137. (1) A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of president if – (j) he has presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission’.”

X user @firstladyship said, “Bola Ahmed Tinubu & Kashim Shettima must be disqualified by the Supreme Court, on the ground of certificate forgery. The 1999 Constitution is clear on what must happen. I call on fellow Nigerians to join me in calling for their disqualification.”

“Certificate forgery is still a crime in Nigeria,” another netizen, @TheFavouredWoman, said, adding that “section 463 of the Criminal Code stipulates a three-year imprisonment sentence for forgery. While Sections 362 to 364 of the Penal Code address forgery offences, with penalties reaching up to 14 years of imprisonment.”

@BOGbadams said, “If Tinubu’ is not removed by the Supreme Court, he will be forced out by the people. Nigerians are fed up with him and his entire gang.”

@JaypeeGeneral urged that “the Nigerian Supreme Court must stand up and save the nation from this embarrassment. It is time for the apex court to move away from technicalities and start delivering political judgment on merits. Nigeria cannot have a liar, drug dealer, certificate forger, etc., as her number one citizen.”(www.naija247news.com)